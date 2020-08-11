PROVIDENCE — The Department of Environmental Management is asking Rhode Islanders to report unusual cases of rabbit mortality to the department. A fatal disease, rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus 2 (RHDV2), been detected in North America and is a highly contagious disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits, including hares, jackrabbits and cottontails. The threatened New England cottontail and commonly seen Eastern cottontail are susceptible to infection and mortality from this disease.
Many times, the only signs of the disease are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits may also develop a fever, be hesitant to eat or show respiratory or nervous signs. It can be spread through direct contact or from exposure to an infected rabbit’s excretions or blood. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes. However, the virus does not impact human health and is not related to coronavirus.
A vaccine is currently unavailable, and until a vaccine is available, the implementation of sound biosecurity measures is the only means to minimize risk of infection. Biosecurity means taking simple steps every day to keep germs and viruses away from your animals.
Residents who have observed unusual rabbit mortalities consistent with the symptoms listed above or suspect that the virus is affecting local rabbits should report this information to R.I. State Veterinarian Scott Marshall at 401-222-2781 or scott.marshall@dem.ri.gov; Dylan Ferreira, of the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife, at 401-789-0281 or dylan.ferreira@dem.ri.gov; or Sarah Riley, Division of Fish and Wildlife, at 401-789-0281 or sarah.riley@dem.ri.gov.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov/programs/bnatres/fishwild/pdf/disease-rabbit-hemo.pdf.
