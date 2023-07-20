PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Thursday released the identity of a man who died after trying to rescue two swimmers who were in distress Tuesday at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett.
DEM said Idmael Elmonus, 38, of Cranston, drowned at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elmonus was trying to rescue a 17-year-old boy and Moraida Medina, 20, both of Central Falls, who were in distress in the surf.
According to witnesses, the boy went into the water and quickly became distressed. Medina, who came to the beach with the teenager, saw him from the shoreline and went in to help him, but also struggled, DEM said.
Elmonus, who did not know either swimmer, then went out to try to rescue them, DEM said. Swimmers from the DEM Division of Law Enforcement and Narragansett Police Department were able to rescue the boy and woman and help bring Elmonus aboard a Narragansett Fire Department boat, which took him to Point Judith.
All victims were taken to South County Hospital, where Elmonus was pronounced dead, and the boy and woman were released, DEM said.
DEM applauded the bravery of the rescue swimmers from its Division of Law Enforcement and the Narragansett Police Department for saving the two victims and trying to save Elmonus. Also, DEM recognized Elmonus' selflessness in trying to help two people he did not know who were in trouble.
— Sun staff
