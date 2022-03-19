WESTERLY — The Westerly Public Library will offer a Couch to 5K Run Club beginning on Monday, April 4. The club is for non-runners interested in training to complete a 5K run over the course of eight weeks. The club is run by Cassie Skobrak, the adult services librarian, and follows the C25K program.
The group will meet to run in Wilcox Park, 44 Broad St., on Mondays in April and May at 4 p.m. Sessions will last approximately 35 minutes, and participants are asked to wear comfortable clothes and sneakers and to bring water.
The program adds progressively longer distances, with a goal of running for 30 minutes straight, or for approximately 3 miles. The group will participate in the first 5K Tom McCoy Fun Run, organized by the Westerly Track and Athletic Club, on Wednesday, June 1.
The program is free and, as with any new exercise programs, participants should discuss it with a doctor before participating. A signed waiver is required for all participants.
There will be a brief information session via Zoom on Friday, March 25, at 4 p.m. The session is not mandatory, but will provide more information on the program. Visit westerlylibrary.org to register, or by contacting Skobrak at 401-596-2877, ext. 306, or cskobrak@westerlylibrary.org.
— Sun staff
