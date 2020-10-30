HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Parks and Recreation Department will offer a class in conversational Italian for students age 16 and older at the Crandall House, 188 Main St. The course will be taught by Lamberto Cavallaro, a native speaker who has tutored students for 40 years.
The 10-week program will be held on Fridays, beginning Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The class is limited to 10 students who will be taught how to communicate and understand basic statements, phrases, idioms and fun words, and how to ask questions.
To register or for more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation or call 401-377-7795.
— Sun staff
