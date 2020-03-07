A woman in her 60s who works at a nursery school is Rhode Island's third case of the new coronavirus, and in Connecticut, a New York doctor who saw patients in Bridgeport has tested positive.
The nursery school employee has mild symptoms and is recovering at home, the state Department of Health announced Friday. The woman was tested because she was symptomatic and had direct, face-to-face contact in late February with a person in New York who has the disease, officials said.
In Connecticut, the doctor who tested positive is a community physician who makes rounds at Bridgeport Hospital, Gov. Ned Lamont said on Saturday.
The doctor saw a "limited" number of patients about a week ago when he was not showing symptoms and the risk of exposure was small, hospital President Anne Diamond said at a news conference. The doctor received the coronavirus diagnosis on Friday.
"We were well prepared for this eventuality and the small number patients who interacted with this physician have been identified and have been notified and are being managed in accordance with CDC guidance," the hospital said.
The hospital put some patients in isolation, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised the hospital that that was not necessary. No hospital staff members have required isolation or been put on furlough, she said.
Lamont said the doctor was from in New Rochelle.
The report was the second in two days that a New York resident who works at a Connecticut hospital was confirmed as testing positive for the virus.
The state Department of Public Health confirmed Friday that an employee of Danbury and Norwalk hospitals had tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials did not provide the occupation of the woman. She is in self-quarantine, officials said.
That woman is also from New Rochelle, but there is no known link between her and the doctor, officials said.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among Connecticut residents, state Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said.
Twenty-one Connecticut residents who have been tested for the coronavirus have tested negative and test results are pending for nine others, she said.
The two patients work for different hospital groups. Bridgeport is part of the Yale New Haven Health System, while Danbury and Norwalk hospitals are part of Nuvance Health.
In the newest Rhode Island case, the state is identifying people who had contact with the woman, including children and adults associated with the Smithfield Avenue Nursery School in Pawtucket, the department said. They will be asked to self-quarantine.
The latest case in Rhode Island is considered presumptive until it is confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two other cases in Rhode Island have been confirmed.
As of Friday, 17 other people in Rhode Island had tested negative for the disease, while test results were pending for 13. The health department said about 210 people in the state have been instructed to self-quarantine.
