SOUTHINGTON — Three skilled-nursing facilities operated by or affiliated with Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, Southington Care Center of Southington, Jefferson House of Newington and Jerome Home of New Britain, were among the 13% of facilities nationwide recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.
The facilities received the status by achieving ratings of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for short-term rehabilitation and/or long-term care, using an assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.
This year's methodology includes an emphasis on homes meeting certain standards of patient safety, including a minimum threshold for the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate, overuse of antipsychotic drugs and frequent visits to the emergency department, among other criteria. Homes that have below a 75% COVID-19 staff vaccination rate were not considered a leading facility.
The ratings for long-term care included data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. The short-term care rating incorporated measures of quality including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.
