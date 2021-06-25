CHARLESTOWN — Breachway Bikers, a community bike group, meets for recreational rides on Sunday mornings and Wednesday afternoons in the summer. The group is free and open to anyone age 13 and older.
A different route is scheduled each ride. The Sunday morning rides meet at 8:45 a.m., departing at 9 a.m. and are about 10 miles. Wednesday rides meet at 4:45 p.m., departing at 5 p.m., and are between 15-20 miles.
The upcoming schedule includes:
Sunday, June 27, in Jamestown, from Fort Wetherill to Beavertail, park at Fort Wetherill; Wednesday, July 7, in Coventry, Trestle Trail Park at Flat River Road off Route 117; Sunday, July 11, in Stonington, Enders Island, park at Ocean Community YMCA, Harry Austin Road; Wednesday, July 21, in Narragansett, Stop & Shop parking lot, Route 108 to Champlin’s Seafood, 256 Great Island Road, Galilee; and on Sunday, July 25, in Stonington, Stonington Borough, park at Saltwater Vineyard, 349 Elm St.
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/742223176440653.
— Sun staff
