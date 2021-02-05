WESTERLY — The state recently announced it has opened a comment period for the town's proposed revisions to the Comprehensive Plan.
The Division of Statewide Planning announced the 30-day comment period had opened on Wednesday for the revised plan that the Town Council approved on Jan. 20. The comment period is required by state law.
Comments are sought from "the public, regional and state agencies, contiguous municipalities, and other interested parties," according to a notice of the comment period issued by the division.
"The Westerly Comprehensive Community Plan is currently under review by the State to ensure consistency with the goals and intent established in the [Comprehensive Planning Act] and in the state Guide Plan," according to the notice.
Some residents have raised questions about the plan's treatment of rights of way or paths to the shoreline, the section on commercial recreation land uses (particularly golf courses), and the plan's reliance on form-based code.
All comments should reference the document title, "Westerly Comprehensive Community Plan," and its identifier number, WES-CP-21, and should be submitted to Kevin Nelson, Supervising Planner, Division of Statewide Planning; 235 Promenade St., Suite 230, Providence, RI, 02908.
Nelson may be reached at 401-222-2093; fax: 401-222-2083; or email: Kevin.Nelson@doa.ri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.