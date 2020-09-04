STONINGTON — The Coast Guard Foundation has activated a disaster relief grant program to assist Coast Guard members impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Laura. The foundation, in partnership with the Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers Association, will distribute relief support to those who qualify.
The activation is a result of reports from Louisiana and Texas that Coast Guard members living in affected areas suffered personal property loss, including damage to homes and vehicles, as a result of Hurricane Laura. In particular, Coast Guard families in the Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, La., areas have suffered significant losses.
To help support the Coast Guard Foundation’s emergency response and disaster relief work, visit coastguardfoundation.org/disaster-response. For more information, visit coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.
Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.