PROVIDENCE — Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham, has been honored by The Rhode Island Clean Water Association as its 2021 Legislator of the Year.
The award recognizes outstanding legislative contributions to ensuring clean water for Rhode Island. Sosnowski was recognized for her persistent efforts in phasing out cesspools.
The award was announced during the Rhode Island Clean Water Legislative Summit, held virtually on Feb. 25. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Jim Langevin all spoke, along with Janet Coit, R.I. Department of Environmental Management director, Laurie Horridge, Narragansett Bay Commission executive director and Jonathan Stone, Save the Bay executive director.
“I am honored that the Clean Water Association would recognize my efforts in improving the quality of water in Rhode Island,” Sosnowski said. “The bill I sponsored, which became law, is an important step in improving Narragansett Bay and our drinking water.”
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.