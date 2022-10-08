WESTERLY — The Chorus of Westerly’s early music program, Dawn Song, will be held on Thursdays, from Oct. 13 to Nov. 11, at 7 a.m., at the George Kent Performance Hall, 119 High St.
Led by Chorus Artistic Associate Kathryn Aaron, the program allows singers the opportunity to learn about the history and practice of medieval plainchant in the five week series. Participants will learn simple formulas for singing psalms and hymns, as well as learn a chant by the 12th-century mystic, Hildegard von Bingen.
No prior chant experience is necessary. Reservations are required. To register or for more information, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
— Sun staff
