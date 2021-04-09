WATERFORD — Charter Oak Federal Credit Union has donated $32,000 in additional emergency food assistance to eastern Connecticut’s food pantries and food centers to increase food supplies to those in need during the continuing COVID-19 health crisis.
The 16 eastern Connecticut organizations receiving emergency food assistance from Charter Oak include Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center; Always Home in Mystic; Groton Social Services Food Lockers; New London Area Food Pantry; New London Community Meal Center; New London Homeless Hospitality Center; Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Center in New London; Saint Mary’s Church Food Pantry in Jewett City; Norwich Community Meal Program DBA Lee Memorial UMC; Rosalyn Allen Food Pantry in Norwich; Saint Vincent De Paul Place in Norwich; Care & Share of East Lyme; Covenant Soup Kitchen in Willimantic; Friends of Assisi Food Pantry in Danielson; Interfaith Human Services of Putnam-Daily Bread; and Montville Food Bank.
The emergency food donations are funded through Charter Oak’s Community Giving Program, which annually awards sponsorships and grants to nonprofits and charitable groups across eastern Connecticut.
— Sun staff
