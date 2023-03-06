CHARLESTOWN — A draft ordinance regulating retail marijuana sales in town will be ready for the Town Council by the end of the month.
Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero said he would work from existing ordinances as examples, and incorporate comments from the town building official and town planner.
“We can work from that and fine-tune it,” Ruggiero said. “We’ve got to look at the zones it’s in, setbacks from schools, churches, things like that.”
The town also could take into consideration licensing, such as what municipalities have in place for liquor stores. The state has its own licensing requirements for retail cannabis sales.
In November, voters in town joined most of the state’s electorate in approving the retail sale of cannabis within their communities.
Following the resolution passed by voters to allow retail sales, potential cannabis sellers in Charlestown can compete for one of four licenses available in the town’s geographic area.
— Ryan Blessing
