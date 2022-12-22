CHARLESTOWN – Grant applications are now being accepted for the Charlestown COVID Response Grant.
The grant offers a chance for a one-time allocation of funds to help small businesses and nonprofits in the community. The program is funded with $50,000 of Charlestown’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation of funds and is intended to support investments that help the local economy continue to address COVID-19 impact and recovery.
“The Town of Charlestown is excited to offer grant opportunities to local businesses that have been negatively impacted during the pandemic,” Town Council President Deborah Carney said. “We are hopeful this will assist businesses in their continued success.”
There are 10 grants available at $5,000 each. Grant applicants must document a negative financial impact for March 3, 2021 to March 1, 2022.
Applications will be considered for businesses and nonprofit organizations located, registered and licensed, if applicable, to operate in Charlestown. Those established after Oct. 1, 2021 are not eligible. Businesses or organizations that have received Town of Charlestown ARPA funds already are not eligible to apply.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2023. A four-member panel will review each confidential application and make determinations of the grant award. If the program is not oversubscribed during this first round, a second round will open with a deadline of March 1.
Recipients will be publicly announced April 15.
The program is a collaboration between the Town of Charlestown, Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission, Charlestown Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
Grant details can be found at www.charlestownri.gov, www.charlestownrichamber.com, or www.oceanchamber.org. Any questions regarding this program should be directed to Lisa Konicki of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, (401) 596-7761, Lkonicki@oceanchamber.org.
– Ryan Blessing
