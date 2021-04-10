MYSTIC — Citrola Casting is seeking both SAG and non-union background actors for a new Hallmark Film, “Sand Dollar Cove,” to be shot at the eastern Connecticut shore.
The casting company is seeking both adults and children to be cast as movie extras: townspeople, patrons and pedestrians. In addition, local bands with vibes like the Beach Boys are being sought.
All extras will be required to get a COVID-19 test and All COVID-19 precautions will be taken on set at all times.
To submit an application, visit citrolacasting.com/sanddollarcove.
— Sun staff
