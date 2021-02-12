STONINGTON — The Episcopal Church Women of Calvary Church will host its annual Lenten Luncheons for the 56th year with takeout meals only. Runners will deliver the meals to cars in the courtyard, outside the parish hall, at 27 Church St. Cost is $10, including entrée, salad, bread and dessert, and proceeds will support a different nonprofit organization each week.
Meals will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m., on Mondays, from Feb. 22 to March 22. The menu is as follows: Feb. 22, baked ham dinner, supporting Homes for the Brave; March 15, pork barbecue sliders, supporting the Warm Center; and March 22, meat loaf, supporting New London Community Meal Center.
Orders may be made at the church on the day of the lunch or be placed ahead by calling Lucia Johnstone at 860-912-4144.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.