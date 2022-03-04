WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Class of 2022 will hold a fundraiser, the Bulldog 5K, on Sunday, April 3. The race, open to walkers or runners, will begin at the Westerly High School track, 23 Ward Ave., at 10 a.m.
Admission is $30 including a shirt, $20 with no shirt. Payments may be made at venmo@jennifer-octeau; cash or checks at the Westerly High School main office, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at the event.
To register online and to view the course, visit https://sites.google.com/view/bulldog5k/home. For more information, contact Jacob Serra, race director, at 401-443-7577 or jakeserra16@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.