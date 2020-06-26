STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society annual Fourth of July parade through the borough will not be a parade through the streets. Instead, to mark the occasion the society will present a live-stream reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at stoningtonhistoricalsociety.org.
Reading the Declaration this year will be four frontline workers who have put themselves at risk to serve others during the pandemic.
“Part of the Stonington Historical Society’s mission is to celebrate our history and we are happy to keep up this local tradition virtually this year,” said Aimee Newell, the society’s executive director. “We hope our community will join us for the reading of our country’s Declaration of Independence, which reminds us of how learning about the past can help us with present-day challenges.”
Jeffrey Callahan, warden of Stonington Borough, noted the importance of using history as a guidepost.
“Reading the Declaration of Independence is not only a local Fourth of July tradition; it’s a way to remind ourselves of the principles that bind us together as Americans,” he said.
For more information, visit stoningtonhistory.org.
— Sun staff
