STONINGTON — Bike Stonington has partnered with the Stonington Economic Development Commission, Mystic Cycle Centre and Adventure Mystic to challenge area residents to bike to work during National Bike Month.
The Bike2Work Challenge runs from May 1 to June 1. There are prizes for teams and individuals. Riders should record and upload miles on Strava, Coros, MapmyRide or Garmin.
To sign up for the challenge, or for more information, visit challengehound.com/group/bikestonington.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.