FILE - President Joe Biden poses for a photo with the Students Demand Action group after speaking at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., June 16, 2023. The oldest president in American history, Joe Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term, should he win one. He’ll nonetheless need young voters to back him next year as solidly as those under 30 did in 2020, when they supported Biden over his predecessor, Donald Trump, by a 61% to 36% margin, according to AP VoteCast. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)