STONINGTON — Matt Beaudoin of Mystic received the Stonington Republican Town Committee’s Linda Bailey Brown award at a Lincoln Day Dinner held at Bravo Bravo restaurant recently.
The award, which was presented by former Congressman Rob Simmons, is given annually to the committee’s most energetic and enthusiastic volunteer.
Beaudoin has been active over the past year on the committee’s communications committee, bringing new technologies into play to spread the word about local Republican activities. He is a local businessman and owns Mystic Knotwork.
The award is named for Linda Bailey Brown, the late wife of Stonington Republican First Selectman Bill Brown and a longtime member of the Town Committee. Although afflicted with crippling diabetes, she always was the first to volunteer for committee activities even when she participated in a wheelchair.
— Sun staff
