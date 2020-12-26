STONINGTON — The Eugene Atwood Fund will begin accepting applications for its 2021-22 interest-free loan program on Friday, Jan. 1.
The fund provides interest-free loans to college bound students with an additional loan program added in 2020 for those attending trade school. Applicants must be New London County residents who are high school seniors and/or currently enrolled in college or a trade program.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. For more information or to apply, visit eugeneatwoodfund.org.
— Sun staff
