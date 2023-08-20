NFL preseason is underway, but the regular season still feels so far away! If you’re a football fan looking for something to do in the weeks leading up to Sept. 7, why not check out some books recommended by the players you love (or love to hate, in some instances). It turns out, quite a few of our pigskin-passing friends are bookworms as well!
I loved a story I read awhile back about Malcolm Mitchell, former wide receiver for the New England Patriots, who — as a junior in college — joined a book club made up of suburban middle-age women after randomly chatting with one of the members in a book store. The first book was “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes, and when it was Mitchell’s turn to suggest a title, he chose “Lone Survivor: The Eyewitness Account of Operation Redwing and the Lost Heroes of SEAL Team 10” by Marcus Luttrell. Mitchell retired early from the NFL, but he turned his love of books into a new career! To date, he’s written three children’s books, including “The Magician’s Hat,” and founded his own youth literacy initiative. It warms my cold, hard, librarian heart.
Michael Bennett, former defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks, is apparently a voracious reader as well, and used to encourage his teammates to spend more time reading. In 2016 he started an NFL Book Club, and chose “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell as their first book. In it, Gladwell takes a look at highly successful individuals and the factors that contributed to their success. Bennett believed it was perfect for NFL players, who would undoubtedly be considered outliers themselves.
Andrew Luck, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback, is another undercover bookworm. He ran his own book club for a while, which included two picks each month: one for rookies (kids), and one for veterans (adults). His first recommendations were “Maniac Magee” by Jerry Spinelli and “The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Olympics” by Daniel James Brown. Some more recent picks include “Overstory” by Richard Powers, “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and “Firebird” by ballerina Misty Copeland.
Perhaps the best known and longest-running NFL book club is Aaron Rodgers’, now the quarterback for the New York Jets. Rogers picks a new book each week during the NFL season, and, perhaps unsurprisingly for those who keep up with him, his picks are pretty eclectic! His first was “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho, which has also been cited as a favorite by players like Martellus Bennett and Devon Kennerd, and he has since named everything from “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan to “1984” by George Orwell, to “The Answer is … Reflections on my Life” By Alex Trebeck. One thing is for sure, you won’t get bored with his list! And, all of these are available to check out from our consortium.
Top Requested Books
1. “Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese
2. “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
3. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
4. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett
5. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
7. “None of This Is True” by Lisa Jewell
8. “Zero Days” by Ruth Ware
9. “The Wager” by David Grann
10. “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
Top Requested DVDs
1. Guardians of the galaxy. Volume 3
2. About My Father
3. Book Club: The Next Chapter
4. Fast X
5. The Ritual Killer 2
6. Sisu
7. Maggie Moore(s)
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
9. You Hurt My Feelings
10. To Catch a Killer
This Week
MONDAY — 12-1 p.m., Yoga in the Park with Chelsea Hauck – Join us and Chelsea from Bluebird Yoga for an all levels (beginner friendly) yoga practice in the park; 2-4p.m., Quilting Group – Join the quilting group to share ideas, ask advice and practice your crafting skills – 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Club – Ages 8 to 12 are invited to join the Tween librarian to talk about some of your favorite graphic novels; 4-5 p.m., Cryptid Club – Teens in grades 7-12 are invited to join us in ghost hunting, discussing alien landings, and cryptozoology activities.
TUESDAY — 1-4 p.m., Community Resource Advocate – Visit our volunteer Community Resource Advocate, who can help connect you with local services/resources; 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games; 4-5:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Knit and Crochet Group – a friendly yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 9:30-10:00 a.m., Essentrics Stretch in the Park – Bring a mat, bath towel, and water; 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Geared towards ages birth-11 years; 2-3 p.m., Animation Nation – An exciting LEGO stop-motion movie making program for ages 9-12. Registration is not required to join; 2-3 p.m., 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out.
THURSDAY — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friends Pop-up Book Sale – Check out the Pop-up Book Sale on the esplanade; 3-3:30 p.m., Scary Story Society – This month, we’re discussing “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden; 3-3:30 p.m., Natural Arts: Plants, Paintbrushes & Prints – Join us in the Park as we create art using natural art supplies. This month we will be using paintbrushes with plant bristles and using plants as stamps; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are invited.
FRIDAY — 10-11 a.m., Yoga in the Park with Michael Dotolo – Join us for yoga practice on the back side of the pond; 1-2 p.m., Field Day Friday – a variety of field day games will be set out for teens in grades 7 to 12 to enjoy.
SATURDAY — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Westerly Writer’s Group – Share work, discuss readings, and write in response to prompts in this group-led writing workshop; 10-10:45 a.m., Summer Zumba in the Park – Join us for Zumba in Wilcox Park. Classes will be held on the grassy area by the fountain, weather permitting; 10-11:30 a.m., Walking Tour of Wilcox Park | Specimen Trees – This tour showcases some of the Master Gardeners favorite trees in the Park. Please meet on the Esplanade at the side entrance of the library; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., URI Master Gardener Kiosk – Get research-based answers to all of your gardening questions; 1-3 p.m., Green Teens – Teens grades 7 to 12 can join us in caring for our Youth Garden and learning about conservation efforts.
Cassie Skobrak is an adult services librarian at the Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
