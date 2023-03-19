I recently checked out the book “Arch-conspirator” by Veronica Roth. It’s a reimagining of the Greek myth “Antigone” and it’s a short book, so I have high hopes that I will like it. I wouldn’t say that I’m a big fan of mythology in general. The last time I actually read mythology was probably in college and that was a long time ago! The stories are often compelling, but I cannot get into the writing. What I do quite like are new renderings of myths, fairy tales and classics.
A favorite book of mine is “A Thousand Acres” by Jane Smiley, which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1991. It is a retelling of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” and tells the story of an Iowa farmer who decides to divide his farm between his three daughters. When one of the daughters objects, she is cut out of his will. The consequences of that action set into motion a series of events that reveals family secrets and emotions that have long been suppressed. Shakespeare has been the inspiration for many newer novels including “New Boy” by Tracy Chevalier (“Othello”), “The Dead Father’s Club” by Matt Haig (“Hamlet”), and “Vinegar Girl” by Anne Tyler (“The Taming of the Shrew”).
“The Hazel Wood” by Melissa Albert is a modern fairytale that takes place in Manhattan. It’s a dark fairytale inspired by Grimm’s fairytales. When Alice’s grandmother, the reclusive author of a cult-classic book of dark fairy tales, dies alone on her estate, named the Hazel Wood, Alice learns how bad her luck can really get. Her mother is stolen away by a figure who claims to come from the Hinterland, the supernatural world where her grandmother’s stories are set. Alice’s only lead is the message her mother left behind: “Stay away from the Hazel Wood.”
Not only is Neil Gaiman one of my favorite authors, he is also a terrific audiobook narrator. I listened to his book “Norse Mythology.” Gaiman focuses on three main gods, Odin, Loki and Thor. In his retelling, he shows their fiercely competitive natures, their susceptibility to being duped and duping others, and their tendency to let passion ignite their actions. In other words, he brings a humanity to these long-ago gods.
There are so many more retellings, some that are very close to the original and some very loosely based on classics. Maybe you’ll find it interesting to see the new twists that modern authors bring to these classics. Stop by the library to see what new worlds you can find yourself in!
This Week
MONDAY — 2-4 p.m., Quilting Group – Bring your supplies and practice your crafting skills with others. We help with quilting, embroidery, felting, knitting, and crocheting; 4-4:30 p.m., Tween Graphic Novel Book Club – We’ll read and talk about some of our favorite graphic novels! This program is intended for ages 8-12.
TUESDAY — 4-5 p.m., Tabletop Tuesdays – Ages 8-12 are invited to join us in playing various tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons! Snacks provided; 4-5:30 p.m., Spring Dungeons and Dragons – This program is for teens in grades 7-12, and preregistration is required; 5:30-6 p.m., Family Craftnight: Felt Pizza – Join us for our monthly family craft night. This month, we will create a felt personalized pizza, along with a pizza box; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Knit and Crochet Group – A friendly knitting, crochet, needlework, and yarn craft club.
WEDNESDAY — 10-10:30 a.m., Family Storytime – Best for ages birth-11 years; 2-3:30 p.m., Virtual Tech Social – We meet on Zoom every Wednesday to address your tech questions. Preregistration is required; 5-6 p.m., Pride Club – Meet other LGBTQIA2+ teens and allies while enjoying snacks, playing games, and hanging out; 6-6:30 p.m., Sing & Stomp – This music and movement program is aimed at children from birth through 5; 6-7 p.m., Food Waste Prevention – Join the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation via Zoom to learn about reducing your household food waste. Pre-registration is required. Register by emailing cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org.
THURSDAY — 1-2 p.m., Homeschool Hangout – Join other homeschooled teens in grades 7-12 to make friends, play games, and complete schoolwork; 4-5 p.m., Crafternoon Thursday – Stop in for weekly crafting activities and snacks; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chess Club – Players of all skill levels are welcome.
SATURDAY — 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Beekeepers – We’re getting the kids garden bed ready for spring. Join us as we plant flowers that are helpful for bees; 1-3 p.m., Esports and Tabletop Games – Enjoy an afternoon of gaming with both tabletop and video games. Use our Nintendo Switch console or bring your own in handheld mode to play along with friends.
Caroline Badowski is the head of adult services at Westerly Library & Wilcox Park.
