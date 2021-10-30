HOPKINTON — The Ashaway Free Library will host a Library Community Day to celebrate its 150th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crandall Field, 188 Main St.
There will be food trucks, including The Cupcakory and Sam’s New York System hot dogs, and activities for children, including an obstacle course, face painting and crafts.
From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be live acoustic music. Staff and trustees will be on hand to share information on the library’s services as well as its role in community history. Anniversary merchandise will be available for purchase, and everyone who attends will receive a free anniversary logo sticker while supplies last.
The event, held in partnership with the Hopkinton Recreation Department, is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ashawaylibrary.
— Sun staff
