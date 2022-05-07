WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory will hold its annual Member Appreciation Evening honoring four local residents for their service on Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m.
This year the honorees are John Gulino, Chris DiPaola, Jean Gagnier and Debra Turrisi.
The event will include a buffet dinner by Bogue's Alley and entertainment with magician David Reed-Brown.
Tickets are $30, $15 for members. For tickets or more information, visit westerlyarmory.com/events or stop by the Armory at 41 Railroad Ave.
— Sun staff
