WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory received a $1,000 grant from The National Endowment for the Humanities and Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.
The grant will support increased accessibility of the second floor of the Westerly Armory, which houses part of the People’s Museum, through the professional production of a video tour.
The second floor is currently only accessible by stairs. The video will be shown in the main museum room on screen.
For more information about the armory, visit westerlyarmory.com.
— Sun staff
