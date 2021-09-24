WESTERLY — Westerly Armory Restoration Inc., which runs The People’s Museum and oversees all events at the Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., was awarded an $8,000 grant from the Rhode Island Culture, Humanities and Arts Recovery Grant program, a collaborative partnership between the State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.
A total of $968,000 in grant money was awarded to 121 culture, humanities and arts nonprofits in Rhode Island.
“The Armory is very pleased to receive this grant to help compensate the losses of revenue during the COVID period,” said Roberta Mudge Humble, president of the armory.
The People’s Museum at the Armory is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum features memorabilia from the Westerly-Pawcatuck community and local militaria. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com or call 401-596-8554.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.