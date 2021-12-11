WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital Auxiliary is holding its 37th annual Lights of Love campaign that invites the community to purchase lights to remember or honor a loved one in support of the Westerly Hospital.
This year’s Lights of Love is dedicated in memory of Carol Desillier, a longtime member of the hospital community, who passed away in November. Desillier served as manager of the hospital gift shop for 11 years, and for most of that time also served as president of the Westerly Hospital Auxiliary.
An outdoor lighting ceremony will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m., at the Angel of Hope Garden on the hospital’s campus, 25 Wells St.
For more information or to request a donation form for Lights of Love, contact Nick Stahl at nicholas.stahl@westerlyhospital.org.
— Sun staff
