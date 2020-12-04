WESTERLY — In a sign of the times, the annual Angel of Hope Vigil — an event typically held each Dec. 6 on the grounds of Westerly Hospital near the angel statue — has been canceled, Lorri Urso Dean said in an email Friday morning.
Dean, a Westerly schoolteacher who was largely responsible for bringing the statue to Westerly 17 years ago, said she does plan to be at the garden from 6-6:30 p.m. for anyone interested in picking up a candle to bring home to light "in memory of a loved one."
Westerly's Angel of Hope statue — the only one of its kind in Rhode Island — was dedicated in a ceremony that attracted hundreds of people on Dec. 6, 2003. Since then, it has become a place to find solace and hope, Dean said.
— Nancy Burns-Fusaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.