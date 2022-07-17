ICON Park attractions, from left, “The Wheel,” “Orlando SlingShot” and “Orlando FreeFall” are shown in Orlando, Fla., on March 24. The amusement park where a teenager fell from a ride and died earlier this year has paused a new sniper-like laser shooting game amid criticism in light of recent mass shootings. In a statement issued Saturday, park officials said some had questioned whether it was appropriate following mass shootings at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, an elementary school in Ulvade, Texas and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP, file)