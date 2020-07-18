WESTERLY — An Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Westerly on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Participants will walk as individuals or in small groups of friends and family, on sidewalks, tracks and trails, rather than as a large gathering.
Components of past Walk to End Alzheimer’s events will be replicated, including an opening ceremony with local speakers and presentation of Promise Flowers delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create a Promise Garden in a view-only format on walk day in the town.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app will include the ability to track steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of the walk.
For more information or to register for the walk, visit alz.org/ri/walk.
— Sun staff
