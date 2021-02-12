HARTFORD — The enrollment period for uninsured Connecticut residents for Access Health CT coverage has been extended to March 15. The extension period will begin on Monday, Feb. 15, and is in response to the current public health crisis to provide more time for residents to obtain coverage. Financial help will continue to be available to consumers who qualify.
For new customers who sign up for health insurance plans between Feb. 15 and 28, coverage will start March 1. Those who sign up between March 1 and 15 will be covered beginning April 1.
To enroll or for more information, call 855-805-4325; visit AccessHealthCT.com; or enroll in person, by appointment only, at locations in New Haven or Hartford.
— Sun staff
