HARTFORD — Access Health CT's 2021 annual open enrollment period has started. Connecticut residents can enroll or renew their health insurance plans on the marketplace now through Tuesday, Dec. 15, with their coverage to start on Jan. 1.
Access Health CT is the state’s official health insurance marketplace. Residents can shop, compare and enroll in quality healthcare plans; and it is the only place to qualify for financial help, or for free or low-cost coverage through HUSKY Health, Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Plan/CHIP.
To enroll, visit accesshealthct.com. For free help or more information, visit accesshealthct.com, or call 855-805-4325 on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find a local certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit accesshealthct.com/AHCT/cthix/#/astSrch/assistSearch.
Virtual enrollment fairs are also being offered, with registration required. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/access-health-ct-virtual-enrollment-fairs-tickets-125956522349. In-person appointments at an enrollment location in Groton, Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, Stamford or Hartford may also be made. For more information, visit learn.accesshealthct.com/findus/#inpersonenrollmentlocations.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.