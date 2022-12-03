Access Health CT will host nine enrollment fairs in December to help Connecticut residents shop, compare and enroll or renew their health coverage during the current open enrollment period.
Enrollment fairs offer free, in-person help from enrollment specialists and will take place in Branford, Bridgeport, Bristol, Danbury, Middletown, New Britain, Norwich, Torrington and West Hartford.
Open enrollment runs through Jan. 15, 2023. Connecticut residents must enroll on or before Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. Those who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will have coverage starting Feb. 1.
Connecticut residents who are interested in attending these events may book an appointment online. To do so, visit AccessHealthCT.com/enrollment-events. Walk-in appointments are welcome.
Connecticut residents can also find free help and enroll online or by phone. Visit AccessHealthCT.com for online enrollment. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real time. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Residents may also contact the call center at 855-805-4325, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on select Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator. The call center will be closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1.
— Sun staff
