HARTFORD — The annual open enrollment period for Access Health CT for Connecticut residents to shop, compare and enroll in health insurance coverage for the 2022 plan year starts Monday, Nov. 1, and ends Saturday, Jan. 15.
For coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022, Connecticut residents must enroll and complete their application by Dec. 15. For coverage starting Feb. 1, enrollment and applications must be received between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15.
Connecticut residents who are eligible for the new Covered Connecticut Program must enroll before the end of the Open Enrollment Period. Coverage will start on the first of the month following their enrollment and completed application.
For more information about the Covered Connecticut Program, including eligibility requirements, visit accesshealthct.com/3-things-every-resident-should-know-about-the-new-covered-connecticut-program.
For ways to get free help with enrollment, visit accesshealthct.com or call 1-855-805-4325.
