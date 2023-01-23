PROVIDENCE — Anticipation of a spike in demand has led to a 10-cent increase in the price of gasoline over the past week.
The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline jumped to $3.35 on Monday, up 10 cents over the past week and 7 centers higher than a month ago.
“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the U.S., and that China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”
AAA Northeast’s survey on Monday found the current national average to be 12 cents higher than last week at $3.42 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 33 cents higher than a month ago and 10 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.