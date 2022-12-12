PROVIDENCE — Lower oil costs and declining demand have led gas prices to drop considerably in recent weeks, resulting in a 15-cent decline over the past week and 39-cent drop in the past month.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.45 per gallon. The state’s price remains 19 cents higher than the national average, which also continues to fall.
“The seasonal pattern of less driving due to shorter days and crummy weather, combined with a lower oil cost, is driving gas prices lower,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "If this trend continues, many states could see their average prices fall below $3 a gallon by early next year."
The national average pump price plunged 14 cents since last week to $3.26, just 6 cents lower than a year ago. There are now approximately 34 states with averages lower than last year.
AAA Northeast’s found today’s national average to be 52 cents lower than a month ago and 6 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
