PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gas is no longer in decline, with prices rising 1 cent in Rhode Island over the past week.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.25 per gallon. The price marks a 1-cent increase over the past week, although prices still remain 12 cents lower than a month ago.
“Gas prices locally are in a bit of a winter lull, and supplies of oil and gasoline are sufficient to meet demand,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
AAA Northeast’s Jan. 16 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents higher than last week at $3.30 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 13 cents higher than a month ago, and is now the same price as it was on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
