PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gas is down another 3 cents this week to $3.24 per gallon. Prices may trend slightly upward, however, as national prices rose slightly.
A survey of prices on Monday conducted through AAA Northeast found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.24 per gallon in Rhode Island. The price represents a 3-cent decline over the past week and 5-cent decline over the past two weeks.
Nationally, the price began trending upward last week after a month of declines.
“Another reason is that the seasonal switch to summer-blend gasoline is underway, which may account for this bounce in pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “This blend is designed to lower emissions during the summer and is more expensive to refine. Switching to the summer blend usually adds about 5 to 10 cents to the price of gasoline.”
Today’s national average remains 12 cents less than a month ago and 28 cents less than a year ago.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.