More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day weekend as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.
In fact, a study through AAA suggests this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. The 47.7 million Americans who will travel 50 miles or more represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.
“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow.”
While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer.
Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.
With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day is also expected to reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year.
According to AAA, another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and also the return of cruising.
While many aspects of daily life start to return closer to a pre-pandemic normal, AAA cautions that the travel landscape has changed.
"Although the CDC advises that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, it’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place," AAA said in a press release.
Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the U.S. Travelers can refer to AAA’s TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information to help plan their trip.
— Jason Vallee
