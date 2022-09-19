WESTERLY — Bobby Christina’s Caravan will hold a fundraiser, Blues 4 the Bridges, at the Windjammer Surf Bar, 321 Atlantic Ave., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will raise funds for suicide prevention barriers for the Newport Pell, Jamestown Verrazzano, Mount Hope and Sakonnet Bridges.
The event will feature performances by Caswell Cooke & The Peel and Eat Allstars at 6 p.m., and Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, with special guests, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/ribridgingthegap.
