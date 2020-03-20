The new state restrictions on restaurants and bars to fight the coronavirus pandemic have prevented local residents from going out to eat. But many South County establishments are still serving via curbside takeout and delivery. Find out the status of your favorite local eatery by clicking on one of the lists below:
List of restaurants from Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce
List of restaurants from Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce
