Editor’s note: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, pretty much everything to do around the region has been canceled. Until this public health crisis passes, here’s a list of local social service agencies, venues and organizations and their statuses.
SERVICE AGENCIES
Crandall House in Ashaway has canceled all activities.
Jonnycake Center of Westerly is open with the following restrictions: The food pantry is temporarily operating on a moderate client choice model and unsolicited food donations are temporarily suspended. The social services lobby temporarily can only accept three persons at a time. Clients should knock on the lobby door upon arrival. Some services have been temporarily suspended; call 401-377-8069 for the most current information. The thrift store and thrift donations are suspended with a reopening as soon as possible. Furniture deliveries and pickup have been suspended. Staff members are temporarily refraining from entering domiciles for furniture deliveries and pickups.
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will continue to provide food to the community. The center’s Food Pantry, Weekender Backpack, Keeping Babies Warm and Well, and Pet Shoppe programs will remain open. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the PNC. The senior transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping. The Unexpected Treasures Thrift Shop will remain closed until further notice.
The Rotary Club of Westerly will pick-up and deliver items from grocery stores or drug stores for anyone in the towns between Groton and Chariho are unable to leave their house. Call 401-539-7762 or email six07co@att.net. The service is free.
The St. Vincent dePaul Society Food Pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon in the church hall on the basement level of Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Pre-bagged staples are available in addition to a frozen meat item.
Stonington Human Services has postponed all its scheduled activities.
Tower Street Community Center in Westerly is closed. The Westerly School Department "grab and go meals" will be available at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all students age 18 and under. Meals will be distributed at the front door of the center.
Tri-County Community Action Agency is offering assistance for individuals and families in need of with fuel bills. Homeowners and renters are eligible for heating assistance and weatherization services. Residents served by the agency’s South County location, including in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond, may make an appointment to apply by calling 401-789-3016, ext. 2337.
WARM Center in Westerly is providing bagged lunches and dinner for the community. The social service department is operating by email and phone. For assistance, call 401-596-9276 ext. 102 and leave a message and someone will return the call. If in need of shelter, call the coordinated entry system at 401-277-4316.
Westerly Education Center is closed.
HEALTH CARE
For updated information about the coronavirus, call the Rhode Island Department of Health information line at 401-222-8022, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or visit health.ri.gov/diseases/ncov2019.
Westerly Hospital, in conjunction with its affiliate Yale New Haven Health, has set up a coronavirus call line at 203-688-1700.
Wood River Health Services will close the Westerly through April 4. The Hope Valley office will be open, with reduced hours. Beginning Monday, hours of operation will be as follows: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Providers will be on call after hours for urgent matters. Patients should call 401-539-2461 before coming into the office for any appointment. Dental services are open for emergency and urgent care only. WIC appointments will be conducted by phone and checks will be mailed. For more information, visit woodriverhealthservices.org.
LIBRARIES
Ashaway Free Library is closed; all programs and events are suspended until the end of the month. Fines will be waived until the library opens. Hold pickups will be extended. The delivery service has been suspended. The library’s WiFi will be accessible all day, every day, from the library’s parking lot and grounds.
Bill Memorial Library in Groton is closed. The book drop is also closed. All late fees are being waived. Staff will be available by phone at 860-445-0392 and email at staff.billmemorial@gmail.com to answer questions during normal business hours.
Clark Memorial Library, Richmond, is closed. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-364-6100 or visit clarklib.org.
Cross’ Mills Public Library, Charlestown, will be closed. Staff will be in the building periodically during the week to clean and disinfect surfaces, collect and check in items in the book drops, and answer questions by phone and respond to messages. For more information, call 401-364-6211 or email staff@crossmills.org. Messages will be responded to as soon as possible. Interlibrary loan delivery has been suspended. Items may be returned in the book drops and fines will be waived on items as needed.
Groton Library is closed. The book drop has been closed. Reference and information services will continue via phone at 860-441-6750 or email at reference@groton-ct.gov, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Langworthy Library, Hope Valley, is closed. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-539-2851 or visit langworthylibrary.org.
Mystic & Noank Library is closed. All fines will be waived during this time.
Stonington Free Library is closed. Staff will be available to answer phone and email inquiries. The book drop will be closed and all checked out books are now due April 30. Overdue fines will be waived until further notice.
Westerly Library is closed. All programs have been canceled through March 31. Loan periods will be extended during this time. For updates, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Wheeler Library, North Stonington, is closed. Curbside service is available for North Stonington residents beginning Monday, March 23. Call 860-535-0383 or email wheelerlibrarystaff@gmail.com with requests. All fines will be waived during this time. Wi-Fi is available in the library parking lot. Staff will be available by phone and email Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All fines are waived. The book drop is open.
GROCERY STORES
Aldi will open from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens and expectant mothers. The store will be open to all from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday to Monday.
Big Y in Mystic has adjusted its hours to 7 to 8 a.m. p.m. daily for customers age 60 years old and older as well as people with compromised immune systems.
Dunns Corners Market is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Orders may be called in at 401-322-1660 and brought out to the customer’s car at the store with payment by check or credit card.
McQuade's Marketplace in Westerly and Mystic stores will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hour from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for seniors age 60 and older. Caregivers may accompany seniors. McQuade’s Floral Department will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Galley Restaurant in Mystic is open for lunch and dinner for take-out only.
Richmond Farms Fresh Market will open daily from 7:30 to 8 a.m. for senior citizens over age 65 and one helper to shop. The store will open to all ages at Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to noon. Only one person per vehicle/household will be allowed into the store. No children will be allowed into the store; if needed an employee of the store will stand by a vehicle to ensure a child's safety while a parent shops.
Sandy's Fine Food Emporium in Westerly will be open from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for customers age 60 and older. The store is limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at one time to 12.
Shorecrest Store in Misquamicut is now open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The store is accepting called-in orders if necessary for curbside delivery. Call 401-596-2121 to order.
Stop & Shop stores in Westerly, Pawcatuck and Richmond will open daily from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for those age 60 and over and customers who may have weakened immune systems. The store will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the general public.
Walmart in Westerly has adjusted its hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The store will be open on Tuesdays one hour early to shoppers age 60 and over. The pharmacy department will be open at that time also.
BANKS
Charter Oak Credit Union has closed its branch lobbies. The drive-up lanes will remain open current business hours and online services, night drop and ATM services will be available. For more information, call 860-445-4636 or visit charteroak.org.
Dime Bank branch in Stonington and the Norwich Broadway branch will be closed. All other branches will be conducting business at drive-up windows only. For access to a safe deposit box, to drop off important documentation, or to initiate or conduct a wire transfer, call your local branch. For more information, visit dime-bank.com/health.
Washington Trust has closed branch lobbies until further notice. Drive-up banking will be open during regular business hours and ATMs will be available. The McQuade's Marketplace branches in Westerly and Mystic will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers may call 800-475-2265 for account information or visit washtrust.com.
Westerly Community Credit Union branch lobbies are closed at all branches. Drive-thru windows, ATMs, Credit Union Connection ATM Network and night deposit boxes will be available for transactions. The credit union’s contact center has expanded its hours. Call 401-596-7000 for information regarding loans, deposits, transfers and general questions, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit westerlyccu.com/Coronavirus_Update.
OTHER VENUES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is closed.
Chorus of Westerly offices and Kent Hall are closed to the public.
Courthouse Center for the Arts, West Kingston, has canceled all shows through April 15.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center is closed.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra has canceled all events through April 30.
Enders Island is canceling all fish fries until April 10.
Granite Theatre is postponing its 2020 season opening.
Kettle Pond Visitor Center in Charlestown is closed.
La Grua Center is closed.
Calvary Church Lenten Luncheons in Stonington have been canceled.
Merrill House in Stonington has canceled all events.
Mystic Aquarium is closed to the public.
Mystic Seaport Museum is closed until further notice.
Ocean Community YMCA has closed all branches until further notice.
Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books are closed and have canceled all events until further notice. Both stores are fulfilling orders through their websites and offering free media mail shipping as well as curbside pickup (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and local deliveries (after 2 p.m.) on all prepaid orders.
Stonington Community Center is closed and all programs have been canceled.
Town of Westerly has closed all playgrounds and recreation facilities until further notice.
Westerly Armory is closed to the public.
Westerly Transfer Station will accept only household trash in town-approved bags and single-stream recycling (bottles, cans, clean paper and cardboard) from its residents until further notice. Leaves, grass clippings and scrap metal will also be accepted. Brush will only be accepted on Saturdays. Residents should not bring bulky items or other recyclables to the transfer station. Residents are also reminded not to congregate at the transfer station and to exit the facility once they have disposed of their waste. Any resident who is sick or has been potentially exposed to COVID-19 should not bring recyclables to the recycling center. Commercial trash haulers and other commercial customers are not affected at this time.
If you are a grocery store, bank, or a nonprofit or social services agency, venue or organization and want your status to appear on this list, send an email to news@thewesterlysun.com. For information on other local businesses, please contact the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.