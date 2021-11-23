Editor’s note: With the pandemic’s restrictions greatly reduced or lifted, most businesses and service agencies have returned to regular operations. Here is a list of organizations that still have restricted operations or reduced hours.
SERVICE AGENCIES
Jonnycake Center of Westerly: Food pantry and social services are open, Monday, noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon; and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 6 p.m. Social services are also offered via phone and email. To sign up for the pantry or social services, email SocialServices@jonnycake.org or call 401-377-8069, ext. 1. The Jonnycake Center Thrift Shop will be open on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 9 to 11 a.m. reserved for senior shoppers; Tuesdays, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations of clothing, shoes or small household items may be made Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at center's rear loading dock. Donations of larger household items, either for drop off or pick up, are by appointment only; email ThriftDonations@jonnycake.org. Food donations for the pantry must be scheduled by emailing FoodDonations@jonnycake.org. Visit jonnycake.org for more info.
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center: The PNC food pantry for residents of Mystic, Stonington, North Stonington and Westerly, is open Monday to Wednesday, and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unexpected Treasures Thrift Store is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and accepting donations of clothing, linens and small household items. Heating, utilities, housing and SNAP benefit assistance also available. Free, door-to-door transportation available to persons age 55+ who reside in the above-named towns. Call 860-599–3285, ext. 101, stop by the center at 27 Chase St., Pawcatuck or visit pawcatuckneighborhoodcenter.org for more information.
RICan Food Pantry: Distributing food Wednesday 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m.; and Friday 2-3 p.m. Staff will distribute food to clients’ cars. For more info, call 401-364-9412 or visit rhodeislandcan.org.
Stonington Human Services: Open by appointment only. Staff available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., by calling 860-535-5015.
WARM Center: Providing bagged lunches and dinner. Social Service Department operating by email and phone. Call 401-596-9276 ext. 102 and leave a message and someone will return the call. If in need of shelter, call 401-277-4316.
HEALTH CARE
For updated coronavirus information, call the Rhode Island Department of Health info line at 401-222-8022, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or visit health.ri.gov/diseases/ncov2019.
Westerly Hospital: Call the coronavirus hotline at 866-275-9644 or visit westerlyhospital.org. For vaccination information, visit covid.ri.gov.
Wood River Health Services: Offices are open regular hours. Call 401-539-2461 before coming into office for any appointment. For more info, visit woodriverhealthservices.org.
GROCERY STORES
Aldi: Open 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for vulnerable shoppers.
Big Y Mystic: Open 7 a.m.-8 a.m. daily for customers 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.
McQuade’s Marketplace: The hour from 7-8 a.m. is reserved for seniors age 60 and older.
Richmond Farms Fresh Market: Open daily 7:30-8 a.m. for senior citizens over age 65 and one helper to shop.
Sandy’s Fine Food Emporium: Open 7:30-8:30 a.m. for customers age 60 and older.
Stop & Shop: Stores in Westerly, Pawcatuck and Richmond open daily from 6-7:30 a.m. for those 60 and over and customers with weakened immune systems.
Walmart: Store is open on Tuesday, from 6-7 a.m. for ages 60 and older.
