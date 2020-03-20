Editor’s note: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, pretty much everything to do around the region has been canceled. Until this public health crisis passes, here’s a list of local social service agencies, venues and organizations and their statuses.
SERVICE AGENCIES
Crandall House in Ashaway has canceled all activities.
Jonnycake Center of Westerly is open with the following restrictions: The food pantry is temporarily operating on a moderate client choice model and unsolicited food donations are temporarily suspended. The social services lobby temporarily can only accept three persons at a time. Clients should knock on the lobby door upon arrival. Some services have been temporarily suspended; call 401-377-8069 for the most current information. The thrift store and thrift donations are suspended with a reopening as soon as possible. Furniture deliveries and pickup have been suspended. Staff members are temporarily refraining from entering domiciles for furniture deliveries and pickups.
Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will continue to provide food to the community. The center’s Food Pantry, Weekender Backpack, Keeping Babies Warm and Well, and Pet Shoppe programs will remain open. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the PNC. The senior transportation program will continue to provide rides for medical appointments and shopping. The Unexpected Treasures Thrift Shop will remain closed until further notice.
Stonington Human Services has postponed all its scheduled activities.
Tower Street Community Center in Westerly is closed through March 20. The Westerly School Department "grab and go meals" will be available at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all students age 18 and under. Meals will be distributed at the front door of the center.
WARM Center in Westerly is providing bagged lunches and dinner for the community. The social service department is operating by email and phone. For assistance, call 401-596-9276 ext. 102 and leave a message and someone will return the call. If in need of shelter, call the coordinated entry system at 401-277-4316.
Westerly Education Center is closed.
HEALTH CARE
For updated information about the coronavirus, call the Rhode Island Department of Health information line at 401-222-8022, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or email RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or visit health.ri.gov/diseases/ncov2019.
Westerly Hospital, in conjunction with its affiliate Yale New Haven Health, has set up a coronavirus call line at 203-688-1700.
Wood River Health Services will close the Westerly office effective Monday, March 23, till April 4. The Hope Valley office will be open, with reduced hours. Beginning Monday, hours of operation will be as follows: Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Providers will be on call after hours for urgent matters. Patients should call 401-539-2461 before coming into the office for any appointment. Dental services are open for emergency and urgent care only. WIC appointments will be conducted by phone and checks will be mailed. For more information, visit woodriverhealthservices.org.
LIBRARIES
Ashaway Free Library will be closed through Sunday, March 22, at least; all programs and events are suspended until the end of the month. Fines will be waived until the library opens. Hold pickups will be extended. The delivery service has been suspended. The library’s WiFi will be accessible all day, every day, from the library’s parking lot and grounds.
Bill Memorial Library in Groton is closed. The book drop is also closed. All late fees are being waived. Staff will be available by phone at 860-445-0392 and email at staff.billmemorial@gmail.com to answer questions during normal business hours.
Clark Memorial Library, Richmond, will be closed through March 21. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-364-6100 or visit clarklib.org.
Cross’ Mills Public Library, Charlestown, will be closed for the week of March 16-22. Staff will be in the building periodically during the week to clean and disinfect surfaces, collect and check in items in the book drops, and answer questions by phone and respond to messages. For more information, call 401-364-6211 or email staff@crossmills.org. Messages will be responded to as soon as possible. Interlibrary loan delivery has been suspended. Items may be returned in the book drops and fines will be waived on items as needed.
Groton Library is closed. The book drop has been closed. Reference and information services will continue via phone at 860-441-6750 or email at reference@groton-ct.gov, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Langworthy Library, Hope Valley, will be closed through March 21. Additional closures or event cancellations may follow as the situation evolves. For more information, call 401-539-2851 or visit langworthylibrary.org.
Mystic & Noank Library is closed. All fines will be waived during this time.
Stonington Free Library is closed. Staff will be available to answer phone and email inquiries. The book drop will be closed and all checked out books are now due April 30. Overdue fines will be waived until further notice.
Westerly Library will be closed until at least March 21. All programs have been canceled through March 31. Loan periods will be extended during this time. For updates, visit westerlylibrary.org.
Wheeler Library, North Stonington, is closed. Curbside service is available for North Stonington residents beginning Monday, March 23. Call 860-535-0383 or email wheelerlibrarystaff@gmail.com with requests. All fines will be waived during this time. Wi-Fi is available in the library parking lot. Staff will be available by phone and email Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All fines are waived. The book drop is open.
GROCERY STORES
Aldi in Westerly has adjusted its hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Big Y in Mystic has adjusted its hours to 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice.
McQuade's Marketplace will be adjusting hours of operation starting Friday, March 20. Westerly and Mystic stores will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hour from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for seniors age 60 and older. Caregivers may accompany seniors. McQuade’s Floral Department will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Galley Restaurant in Mystic is open for lunch and dinner for take-out only.
Richmond Farms Fresh Market will open daily from 7:30 to 8 a.m. for senior citizens over age 65 and one helper to shop. The store will open to all ages from 8 a.m. and only 15 people will be allowed into the store at one time.
Stop & Shop stores in Westerly, Pawcatuck and Richmond will open daily from 6 to 7:30 a.m. for those age 60 and over and customers who may have weakened immune systems. The store will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for the general public.
Walmart in Westerly has adjusted its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
BANKS
Charter Oak Credit Union has closed its branch lobbies. The drive-up lanes will remain open current business hours and online services, night drop and ATM services will be available. For more information, call 860-445-4636 or visit charteroak.org.
Dime Bank branch in Stonington and the Norwich Broadway branch will be closed. All other branches will be conducting business at drive-up windows only. For access to a safe deposit box, to drop off important documentation, or to initiate or conduct a wire transfer, call your local branch. For more information, visit dime-bank.com/health.
Washington Trust has closed branch lobbies until further notice. Drive-up banking will be open during regular business hours and ATMs will be available. The McQuade's Marketplace branches in Westerly and Mystic will be open by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers may call 800-475-2265 for account information or visit washtrust.com.
Westerly Community Credit Union branch lobbies will be closed starting Friday, March 20, at all branches. Drive-thru windows, ATMs, Credit Union Connection ATM Network and night deposit boxes will be available for transactions. The credit union’s contact center has expanded its hours. Call 401-596-7000 for information regarding loans, deposits, transfers and general questions, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit westerlyccu.com/Coronavirus_Update.
OTHER VENUES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is closed.
Chorus of Westerly has postponed its performances scheduled for April. All rehearsals for all adults and children are canceled until further notice. The chorus offices and Kent Hall are open for limited hours.
Courthouse Center for the Arts, West Kingston, has canceled all shows through April 15. Tickets for shows will be accepted for rescheduled dates of performances. For more information, visit courthousearts.org.
Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center is closed.
Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra has canceled all events through April 30.
Enders Island is canceling all fish fries until April 10. Stations of the Cross will still be held each Friday of Lent. Sober St. Patrick’s Day celebration has been postponed until Oct. 25.
Family Supper Table will offer meals served for take-out only, boxed by Nordic Lodge personnel, on Tuesday, March 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15 East Beach Road, Charlestown. The meal is free. For more information call Wendy Stewart at 401-364-6704 or Laurie Prescott at 401-364-9101.
Granite Theatre is postponing its 2020 season opening.
Kettle Pond Visitor Center in Charlestown is closed.
La Grua Center is closed through March 31, with all events canceled.
Calvary Church Lenten Luncheons in Stonington have been canceled.
Merrill House in Stonington has canceled all events scheduled through April 4.
Mystic Aquarium is closed to the public.
Mystic Seaport Museum is closed until March 30.
Ocean Community YMCA has closed all branches until further notice.
Savoy Bookshop and Bank Square Books are closed and have canceled all events until further notice. Both stores are fulfilling orders through their websites and offering free media mail shipping as well as curbside pickup (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and local deliveries (after 2 p.m.) on all prepaid orders.
Stonington Community Center has canceled all youth programs and child care until March 27. Adult basketball and soccer programs have been postponed.
Town of Westerly has closed all playgrounds and recreation facilities until further notice.
Westerly Armory line-dancing lessons have been canceled until mid-April.
Westerly Transfer Station will accept only household trash in town-approved bags and single-stream recycling (bottles, cans, clean paper and cardboard) from its residents beginning Monday, March 23, until further notice. Residents should not bring bulky items or other recyclables to the transfer station. Items not accepted at this time include batteries, books, clothing, demolition, electronics, leaves/brush/grass/dirt, light bulbs, mattresses, metal, motor/cooking oil, paint, plastic bags, propane tanks, rigid plastic or tires. Residents are also reminded not to congregate at the transfer station and to exit the facility once they have disposed of their waste. Any resident who is sick or has been potentially exposed to COVID-19 should not bring recyclables to the recycling center. Commercial trash haulers and other commercial customers are not affected at this time.
If you are a grocery store, bank, or a nonprofit or social services agency, venue or organization and want your status to appear on this list, send an email to news@thewesterlysun.com. For information on other local businesses, please contact the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.