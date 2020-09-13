The Ocean Community YMCA is stepping up to fill potential childcare gaps caused by responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other developments.
Starting this week at its Westerly-Pawcatuck branch, the Y is offering a scholastic support center on Wednesdays. As part of an initial reopening plan, all schools in the Westerly school district will be closed on Wednesday and students will participate in distance learning.
The Y is also providing before- and after-school programs at Westerly elementary schools, after-school programming for the Chariho school district, and a scholastic support center at its Naik Family Branch in Mystic.
The scholastic support center is intended to provide a solution for families with parents who cannot stay at home to help their children on distance learning days. For $40 per day the Y's program directors and other staff will assist children with their distance learning. Both Y facilities have WIFI capability.
Students will also have an opportunity to swim in the Y's pool. Physical education, outdoor activities, and arts and crafts are also planned. The program will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but parents can drop students off as early as 7:30 a.m. and pick their children up as late as 5:30 p.m.
"They'll be able to see each other and socialize in stable groups," said Sarah Lufler, director of the Westerly-Pawcactuck Branch.
The program will follow state guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus, Lufler said. The Y can accept up to 60 children for the scholastic support center. The children will work in groups of about 13 in different locations throughout the Y. Two staff members will be assigned to each group.
"We want to help move forward during this difficult time. This is an opportunity for us to pivot and respond to the needs of the community," Lufler said.
The Y started developing the new programs as school districts in the region engaged in planning for the new school year. "We knew that when the schools were still making decisions we would be in a good position to help," Lufler said.
The need for a before- and after-school provider in Westerly developed, officials say, when the Westerly School Committee decided last spring to discontinue its ties to the Tower Street School Community Center, where the program had previously been offered.
Sponsorship by the Westerly Community Credit Union is making the Westerly-Pawcatuck scholastic support center and before- and after-school programming possible, Lufler said.
Financial assistance is available for all Y programs, Lufler said.
For more information visit http://oceancommunityymca.org/ or call 401-596-2894 for the Y's Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch or 860-536-3575 for the Naik Family Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.