The cost of personal protective equipment and building alterations undertaken to best handle the COVID-19 pandemic, a three-month ban on non-emergency procedures, and a reduction of inpatient volume have combined to sock Yale New Haven Health System with an estimated net operating loss of $70 to $100 million this fiscal year, the system's CEO said Thursday.
Marna Borgstrom, chief executive officer of the Yale New Haven Health System, said the gross operating loss is likely to be more than $450 million, but funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, will offset part of it. The system includes Westerly Hospital and L+M Hospital in New London. The system's fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
"We spent a lot more money than we thought we were going to creating more intensive-care unit capacity, moving patients around so we could cohort COVID patients, creating more negative-pressure-room access, buying more personal protective equipment, and at the same time we virtually eliminated elective volume from our organizations for a period of about three months," Borgstrom said during a virtual news conference.
Based on conversations with the leaders of other health systems, Borgstrom said she believed hospitals throughout New England are likely to report "proportionately similar numbers." Whether the Yale system will receive additional assistance from the federal government to address the operating loss is unclear. Borgstrom said she was hopeful but not optimistic because of COVID-19 spikes in other parts of the country and other emergencies such as the wildfires in the West, and flooding caused by Hurricane Sally.
As of Thursday, Borgstrom said the Yale system had discharged a total of about 3,600 COVID-19 positive patients. On April 21 the system was treating about 800 COVID-19 patients, including more than 440 patients at Yale-New Haven Hospital. "Bridgeport, Greenwich, and New Haven essentially had become COVID hospitals," she said.
On Thursday the system was treating 18 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in New Haven. There were no COVID-19 patients in Westerly or New London on Thursday.
"We are fully aware that there could be a second wave or could be peaks and valleys, and we are prepared for them," Borgstrom said.
Non-COVID-19 patient volumes have returned to normal and the system's emergency departments are again busy after a slowdown attributed to the virus. Outpatient services have been slower to improve, a dropoff Borgstrom said is likely attributable to both continued reliance on telemedicine but also patients still not being comfortable entering a hospital setting. The Yale system and medical organizations throughout the country are continuing to encourage individuals to seek care when they need it, she said.
Administrators are hopeful that next year will be a stronger one financially and continue to look for ways to save money while delivering high-quality care, Borgstrom said.
"Our practice has been no layoffs and our value is not to go employees as the first line of defense in cost reductions. We have heard employees say they would rather sacrifice a little and let colleagues continue to work ... right now layoffs are not part of our plan," Borgstrom said.
While the Yale system's supply of personal protective equipment for staff was strained at times, Dr.Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer of Yale-New Haven Hospital, said the system never "had a lack" of the equipment.
The system reprocessed some personal protective equipment in-house and tested it for efficacy and filtration.
"The vast majority of our personal protective equipment is new stock. The challenge is we've spent far more dollars on this than we normally would have both because of volume of use and because prices have quadrupled in some cases," Balcezak said.
The Yale system is participating in a clinical trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. There are more than 100 vaccine candidates being studied internationally, including about 30 that are in a phase of human trial Balcezak said. Balcezak said he agreed with recent statements from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield about a vaccine, if one is approved, likely not being widely available in the United States until the second or third quarter of next year.
Widespread distribution and availability of a vaccine is critical, Balcezak said. "Until upwards of 75 to 80 percent of the American public has gotten the vaccine we will not have enough immunity to have herd immunity," Balcezak said.
