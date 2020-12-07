Anticipating approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, Yale New Haven Health, the system that owns both Westerly Hospital and L+M Hospital in New London, is preparing to administer the shots to more than 29,000 staff members who have direct contact with patients.
Doctors and administrators discussed the effort Monday during a virtual news conference. A federal Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is expected to meet on Thursday on a request for emergency use authorization from Pfizer and later in the month for Moderna's request for its vaccine.
"We are anticipating receiving doses as soon as the end of this week or the beginning of next and are in the process of scheduling mass vaccinations for health care workers, everyone who comes into contact with patients," said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer for Yale New Haven Health.
The planning is for two doses, as both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require individuals to receive a second shot within two or three weeks of the the first shot. The vaccine will initially be offered to the hospital system's staff on a voluntary basis but may be required in the future, Balcezak said.
"As we are more able to establish safety and efficacy, we will more than likely mandate it," Balcezak.
The hospitals will continue to use personal protective equipment in the same way as it is currently used after staff members are vaccinated because "we don't know, one by one, whether the vaccine will work perfectly for every individual," said Dr. Richard Martinello, medical director of infection prevention for Yale New Haven Health.
The preparations come as doctors treat a heavy volume of COVID-19 patients across the Yale system. As of Monday there were 457 COVID-19 patients in the system, which in addition to Westerly and New London includes hospitals in New Haven, Bridgeport, and Greenwich. The breakdown of patients was as follows: Westerly 13; L+M 32; Yale New Haven 239; Bridgeport 132; and Greenwich 41.
The doctors were asked to address skepticism about both the virus and the vaccine. Balcezak speculated that hospital visitor restrictions aimed at reducing spread of the virus could be affecting some individuals' perspective and making the virus "invisible" to them. He cautioned against such an outlook.
"This is real and it is causing significant morbidity and mortality and it is stressing our health care system across the United States," Balcezak said.
Conspiracy theories and incorrect posts on social media could also be to blame, Martinello said.
"We have to amplify facts and push against what may not be based in fact," Martinello said.
