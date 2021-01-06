NEW HAVEN — To prevent the type of strain that COVID-19 is having on health care resources in parts of California, doctors with Yale New Haven Health are urging residents of Connecticut and Rhode Island to continue with proven methods for slowing the spread of the virus, including wearing face masks, frequent hand-washing and social distancing.
"The reason we are not where Los Angeles is is because of the hard work the public has done to slow the spread," said Dr. Thomas Balcezak, chief medical officer for Yale New Haven Health, during a news conference Wednesday.
The Yale system, which includes Westerly Hospital and L+M Hospital in New London, is experiencing a lull in COVID-19 cases even as medics in Los Angeles have been asked to ration oxygen and hospitals there are overwhelmed. The Yale system, which also comprises hospitals in New Haven, Bridgeport, and Greenwich, was caring for 332 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday afternoon, down from 440 patients earlier in the current wave of the virus, said Marna Borgstrom, chief executive officer of Yale New Haven Health.
The breakdown of COVID-19-positive patients in the Yale system on Wednesday was: Westerly Hospital 9, L+M Hospital 40, Yale New Haven 160, Bridgeport Hospital 87, and Greenwich Hospital 36. There were 76 COVID-19-positive patients in intensive care units and 45 on ventilators. The current wave has so far been less intense for the Yale system than the previous wave, which saw a peak of about 800 patients system-wide in the spring.
"This wave has got a smaller total number and is spread out in a flatter way, indicating that the efforts to slow the spread of the virus are working," Balcezak said.
The Yale hospital system is continuing to administer vaccinations to its staff. As of Wednesday, 30,000 employees had been offered vaccinations and about 16,500 had received the first dose. Of the total who were invited, Balcezak said about 17,000 employees had signaled a desire to receive a vaccination. The invitations will remain open for several weeks, Balcezak said.
Having a vaccine available has come as a relief to many employees, Borgstrom said.
"Even seasoned caregivers have said they get emotional when they go and get that vaccine because they have lived through so much," Borgstrom said.
Some employees have decided to hold off on getting vaccinated, Balcezak said.
"I don't think we've seen significant resistance, I think there are pockets of individuals who are waiting to see how people do," Balcezak said.
The hospital system, Balcezak said, is engaged in efforts to promote vaccination.
"We're working to try to clarify that it's safe, it's effective, there's science behind it, and it's the best way you can protect yourself, said Balcezak, who has both received the vaccination and administered it to colleagues.
Yale New Haven Health has so far not experienced a surge in patients tied to the Christmas and New Year holidays, Balcezak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.